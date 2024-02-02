India para-athlete Suvarna Raj mistreated during her flight from Delhi to Chennai

New Delhi [India], February 2 : India para-athlete Suvarna Raj was mistreated by IndiGo Airlines crew members while taking a flight from New Delhi to Chennai.

Suvarna travelled from New Delhi to Chennai on seat number 39D(Aisle) on Friday and complained that her personal wheelchair wasn't treated properly. She also complained about the attitude of crew members as she informed them to give her personal wheelchair at the aircraft door, but the staff didn't respond to her request.

"I was travelling with IndiGo, I told 10 times at Delhi Airport that I wanted my personal wheelchair at the aircraft door, but no matter how many times you tell IndiGo or any other airlines they don't listen. Look what they have done with my wheelchair. This wheelchair is worth 3 lakhs and it is made according to our needs. If you say something to them they say that it will go to (luggage) belt. If I am giving my wheelchair at the aircraft door then I should receive it there," Suvarna said in a video shared by her husband Pradeep Raj.

"I usually travel with IndiGo, even crew members don't listen and I told them when I sat in the plane as well as when I was about to get off the plane that please don't send my personal wheelchair anywhere and give it to me here. But they didn't listen," she added.

Suvarna won two medals in the 2014 Asian Para Games in Korea and she also clinched two medals at the Thailand Para Table Tennis Open in 2013.

