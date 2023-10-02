"India takes immense pride in this accomplishment": PM Modi congratulates Asian Games speed skaters

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : After winning the bronze medal in the Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay and Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the athletes and said that India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment.

PM Modi took to his official account on X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise both the Women's and Men's 3000m Relay teams for securing the bronze medal and said that they have displayed incredible teamwork to bring home another Bronze Medal.

"Incredible display of teamwork brings home yet another Bronze Medal! Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale have the Bronze in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay. India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment," PM Modi wrote on X while wishing Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay team.

Incredible display of teamwork brings home yet another Bronze Medal! Anandkumar Velkumar, Siddhant Rahul Kamble, Vikram Rajendra Ingale have the Bronze in the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay. India is overjoyed and takes immense pride in this accomplishment! pic.twitter.com/M9PhmYlZiK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2023

In the Men's Speed Skating 3000m Relay, India clocked 4:10:128 minutes to clinch the bronze medal. The gold medal was won by Chinese Taipei with 4:05:692 minutes, while the silver medal was captured by South Korea, who clocked 4:05:702 minutes.

While wishing the women's team, PM Modi said that their determination and teamwork are an inspiration to many people in the country.

"Congratulations to Karthika Jagdeeswaran, @heeral_sadhu and @aarathyskating. Our exceptional women's speed skating relay team wins a remarkable Bronze Medal in the Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay at the Asian Games. Their unwavering determination and outstanding teamwork is as an inspiration to several people," PM Modi wrote while congratulating the Women's Speed Skating 3000m Relay team.

Heeral Sadhu, Kartika Jagadeeswaran and Aarathy Kasturi Raj bagged the bronze medal after they clocked 4:34:861 minutes. Chinese Taipei won the gold medal with 4:19:447 minutes, and South Korea won the silver medal after they clocked 4:21:146.

Now, India has two medals in skating at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

India's medal tally jumped to 55 medals on Monday, with 13 gold, 21 silver, and 21 bronze medals and stands at fourth place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor