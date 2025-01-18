India vs South Africa, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinals LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Knockout Match on TV and Online
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2025 07:55 PM2025-01-18T19:55:50+5:302025-01-18T19:56:51+5:30
Hosts India have qualified for the semi-finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after dominating their group and defeating Sri Lanka 100-40 in the quarterfinals. India will now face South Africa in the semi-finals on January 18, 2025. The match will be held at IGI Stadium in Delhi at 8:15 PM IST.
🪂 𝙇𝙚𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙧𝙤𝙢 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙠𝙞𝙚𝙨, 𝙇𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙣 𝙂𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮 🏆— Kho Kho World Cup India 2025 (@Kkwcindia) January 18, 2025
🇮🇳 #TeamIndia’s unstoppable journey continues! Get ready for a jaw-dropping Semi-Final against South Africa 🇿🇦 at 8:15 PM IST🔥
📺 Catch them LIVE in action as the #TheWorldGoesKho on Star Sports,… pic.twitter.com/6hvOGYrEzU
Match Details:
- Date: January 18, 2025
- Time: 8:15 PM IST
- Venue: IGI Stadium, Delhi
Where to Watch the Match Live?
Telecast: Star Sports will provide the live broadcast of the India vs South Africa semi-final match on its network channels.
Online Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the match live on its app and website for subscribers.
DD Sports: DD Dish users can access the live streaming on DD Sports.