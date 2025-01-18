India vs South Africa, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinals LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Knockout Match on TV and Online

India vs South Africa, Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Semifinals LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Knockout Match on TV and Online

Hosts India have qualified for the semi-finals of the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup 2025 after dominating their group and defeating Sri Lanka 100-40 in the quarterfinals. India will now face South Africa in the semi-finals on January 18, 2025. The match will be held at IGI Stadium in Delhi at 8:15 PM IST.

Match Details:

  • Date: January 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:15 PM IST
  • Venue: IGI Stadium, Delhi

Where to Watch the Match Live?

  • Telecast: Star Sports will provide the live broadcast of the India vs South Africa semi-final match on its network channels.

  • Online Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar will stream the match live on its app and website for subscribers.

  • DD Sports: DD Dish users can access the live streaming on DD Sports.

