India will improve Tokyo tally in Paris Olympics, government nurturing sports: World Champion Powerlifter Gaurav

New Delhi [India], April 16 : India's World Champion Powerlifter Gaurav Sharma believes that India will win a rich haul of medals at the Paris Olympics, following the support and foreign exposure provided to athletes by the Central government in recent years.

"Time has changed. India is doing good in sports and credit goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Athletes get foreign exposure, diet, training facilities from the government and I believe our sports persons will win a good number of medals in Paris (Olympics), breaking Tokyo's record," Sharma told the media on Monday.

"There was a time when athletes used to complain about facilities but this government has sorted out these problems and it is very serious about making India a global sports powerhouse. Tournaments at the grassroots level like Khelo India have also provided a platform to young athletes, which eventually is going to help the nation in mega sporting spectacles," Gaurav said.

Over the past few editions, the participation of Indian athletes at the Olympics has steadily increased.

At Tokyo 2020, the Indian contingent was made up of 124 athletes, the largest that the country had sent to the Games. India also bagged seven medals, their biggest haul in a single Olympics - including Neeraj Chopra's historic gold medal in the men's javelin throw.

This year, the country will expect more athletes to qualify and increase the Tokyo Olympics medal haul.

