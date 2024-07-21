India Wins 4 Golds and One Silver Medal at International Maths Olympiad 2024; PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Matter of Immense Joy and Pride’

India has secured 4th place at the International Maths Olympiad 20254 after winning four gold medals and one silver medal in a best-ever performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride and joy over this remarkable achievement.

"It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular," said PM Modi.

Adhitya Ganesh maxed 5 of the 6 problems and had an individual score of 99.34%, which is amongst the best overall.