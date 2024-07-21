India Wins 4 Golds and One Silver Medal at International Maths Olympiad 2024; PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Matter of Immense Joy and Pride’
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 21, 2024 01:31 PM2024-07-21T13:31:18+5:302024-07-21T13:31:22+5:30
India has secured 4th place at the International Maths Olympiad 20254 after winning four gold medals and one silver medal in a best-ever performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride and joy over this remarkable achievement.
"It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more popular," said PM Modi.
It’s a matter of immense joy and pride that India has come 4th in its best-ever performance in the International Maths Olympiad. Our contingent has brought home 4 Golds and one Silver Medal. This feat will inspire several other youngsters and help make mathematics even more…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 21, 2024
Adhitya Ganesh maxed 5 of the 6 problems and had an individual score of 99.34%, which is amongst the best overall.