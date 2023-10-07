"Indian archers have created history": AAI Vice President Kailash Murarka

Hangzhou [China], October 7 : Vice President of Archery Association of India Kailash (AAI) Kailash Murarka on Saturday praised the outstanding performance of Indian archers at the Asian Games, saying that the archers would repeat the performance in the Olympics as well.

India has won nine medals including five gold medals in archery events, achieving their best medal tally in the Asian Games history.

"This is a matter of happiness... Indian archers have created history...These performances will improve further... I would like to congratulate all the Indians, archers, their families, and the sports department... I have the belief that our archers will perform in the same manner in the Olympics," Kailash Murarka told ANI.

Secretary General of the Archery Association of India, Pramod Chandurkar also congratulated the archery contingent for writing their name with golden words in history.

"This is a golden day for Indian archery...We got to see such a day because the Archery Association of India, Sports Authority of India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and IOA worked together in coordination... Now our next target is the upcoming Olympics of 2024," Pramod Chandurkar said.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged a gold medal in the women's compound archery at the 19th Asian Games on Saturday

The rising Indian archer defeated South Korea's Chaewon So by a margin of 149-145.

Pravin Ojas Deotale and Abhishek Verma clinched gold and silver medals respectively in the men's compound archery.

Pravin defeated Abhishek to bag the gold medal by a margin of 149-147.

India achieved the 100-medal mark with a gold medal win in the women's team kabaddi event.

India currently stands in fourth place in the medal tally with a total of 100 medals, which includes 25 gold,35 silver, and 40 bronze.

