Indian athletes Harmilan Bains, Tajinderpal Singh Toor receive warm welcome in Chandigarh after successful Asian Games campaign

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 7 : Indian athletes Harmilan Bains and Tajinderpal Singh Toor on Saturday received a warm welcome at the Chandigarh Airport following their successful campaign at the 19th Asian Games.

Indian runner Bains bagged two silver medals in Hangzhou. She first claimed a silver in the women's 1500m final later she went on to claim her second medal at the 19th Asian Games, clinching a silver in the women's 800m final.

As the athletes walked out of the terminal, a crowd of enthusiastic fans who had gathered outside the airport greeted them with garlands.

"I am very happy. It was a tough competition but I haven't returned empty-handed," Athlete Harmilan Bains toldin Chandigarh.

Tajinderpal also received a grand welcome as he stepped out of the terminal following his victories campaign in Hangzhou.

Tajinderpal won a gold medal in the men's shot put final at the Asian Games last week. A medal hopeful in the men's shot put final, his sixth attempt turned the tide in his favour.

With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda, who, till then, was leading the race for the gold medal with a throw of 20.18m in his fourth attempt.

"It is every athlete's dream to win a good medal for the country. I am very happy & made the country proud," Tajinderpal told ANI.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the performance of Indian athletes and posted on 'X', "The phenomenal @Tajinder_Singh3 at his best. Congratulations on a consecutive Gold Medal in the Shot Put event at the Asian Games. His performance is exceptional, leaving us all spellbound. All the best for the endeavours ahead."

PM Modi lauded the Asian Games silver medallist Indian runner Harmilan Bains and said that she is a great source of inspiration for all aspiring athletes.

"Another Silver for India in the Women's 800m event at the Asian Games. Congratulations @HarmilanBains on this splendid performance. She is a great source of inspiration for all aspiring athletes," PM wrote on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor