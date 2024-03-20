Indian men's, women's hockey teams placed second in FIH 5s rankings

New Delhi, March 20 The Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams secured second place in the maiden Hockey 5s rankings issued on Wednesday by the world body (FIH).

The Indian men's team, alongside Oman and Malaysia, clinched the second spot with an impressive 1400 points each. Despite a valiant effort at the World Cup in Muscat, where they finished fifth, India's triumph at the Asian Championship solidified their position among the top contenders.

Oman, basking in the glory of a bronze medal on home turf in their maiden World Cup appearance, showcased their prowess on the international stage. Meanwhile, Malaysia's remarkable rise, highlighted by a runners-up finish at the World Cup, underscored their determination and improvement since the Asian Championships.

At the helm of the men's rankings stood the Netherlands, whose dominance was exemplified by their victory at the inaugural World Cup and the European Championships, earning them 1750 points.

In the women's division, the Netherlands once again reigned supreme, propelled by their gold medal triumphs at both the World Cup and the European Championships, securing a commanding 1750 points.

India, with their silver medal performance at the World Cup coupled with success at the Asian Championship, claimed the second spot with 1550 points.

Uruguay and South Africa emerged as dark horses, sharing the fourth position after an impressive display at the World Cup. Malaysia's sixth-place finish solidified their standing in the women's rankings, showcasing their growing stature in the sport.

