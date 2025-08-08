Indian quartet Diksha, Pranavi, Aditi, Avani set for PIF London 2025

London, Aug 8 The PIF London Championship will witness a strong Indian presence with the participation of Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok, and Avani Prashanth. The $1.5 million event holds special significance for Diksha Dagar, who was part of the winning team at the 2021 Aramco Team Series in London.

This achievement made her only the second Indian woman, after Aditi Ashok, to claim multiple titles on the Ladies European Tour (LET). That victory represented more than just a trophy; it highlighted India's growing impact in women's golf on the world stage.

Aditi Ashok has secured five LET titles, while Diksha boasts two individual wins alongside a team victory in the PIF events, formerly known as the Aramco Series. Despite missing the cut in the 2024 edition, the 24-year-old Diksha is determined to make a strong comeback in 2025. She has had an impressive season so far, achieving multiple top-10 finishes and finishing as runner-up at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

Looking ahead, Diksha is also targeting a victory at the Women’s Indian Open in October. Meanwhile, Pranavi Urs, who enjoyed a solid 2024, and rookie Avani Prashanth are steadily progressing on the tour.

Diksha’s team includes Kirsten Rudgeley, Momoka Kobori, and Chloe Williams. Aditi’s squad features Pranavi Urs, Ursula Wikstrom, and Ayako Uehara, while Avani teams up with Helen Briem, Patricia Isabel Schmidt, and Agathe Sauzon.

Aditi Ashok, who has shifted much of her focus to the LPGA Tour in the United States, continues to inspire fellow Indian golfers with her remarkable career on the LET. She regularly competes in major LET tournaments, such as the PIF London Championship.

The tournament will also showcase top international talents, adding to its prestige. Leading the field is Charley Hull, Golf Saudi ambassador and recent runner-up at the AIG Women’s Open. Joining her are Major champions Georgia Hall and Patty Tavatanakit, alongside 2023 Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier and Alison Lee.

