Indian top guns to take on world shooting elite in year-end showdown for top prize in Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 26 : At least eight reigning Olympic champions will be among 132 of the world's top shooters from 37 nations, who will descend at the Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR) in the national capital in mid-October, for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Final Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun New Delhi 2024.

The prestigious and traditional ISSF competition, which offers cash prizes along with coveted trophies, is a season-ending showdown to determine the year's best shooter in each of the 12 individual Olympic events.

A squad of 23 Indian top guns will also be among them, taking on the world's shooting elite at home, a full-strength squad assured due to host country wild card considerations, besides direct qualifications.

Commenting on the confirmed entry list, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said that the event will be a feast for fans of the sport in India

"It will be a feast for fans of the sport in India in particular and for shooting aficionados across the world as the best of the best in the world of sport shooting will be taking aim at our own Karni Singh range. We at NRAI are committed to bringing these world events home on a regular basis not only to help our own shooters grow with confidence, but also to ensure that the upcoming generations can be inspired by real-life sporting legends including their own, by seeing them perform live in front of them," Kalikesh was quoted in a release from NRAI as saying.

The world's top six athletes of the combined six ISSF World Cup stages held throughout 2024, along with Paris Olympic medallists, defending ISSF World Cup Final champions, and reigning world champions, have achieved direct qualification in each of the 12 events, for the New Delhi shooting extravaganza.

The host federation has also been given wild-card options to fill up the maximum two shooters per country per event quota, in case they have not been achieved through direct qualification.

Among the eight Olympic champions to have confirmed participation, four are from China. The men's 10m Air Rifle champion in the Paris Olympics, Sheng Lihao, the men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) champion, Yukun Liu, the men's 10m Air Pistol champion Xie Yu and the men's 25m Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) champion, Li Yuehong, will all be seen in action in New Delhi.

Apart from the Chinese champs, Korea's Yang Jiin, who won the women's 25m Pistol in Paris will also be part of the six member Korean contingent to Delhi. Also, in action at the Karni Singh shotgun ranges, will be the men's and women's Trap Olympic champions Nathan Hales (Great Britain) and Adriana Ruano Oliva (Guatemala).

Switzerland's Chiara Leone, who won the women's 3P in Paris, will be the eighth reigning champion to make the trip to India.

Three events, the men's 10m Air Pistol, the men's Trap and the women's 25m Pistol will in-fact see all three Paris medallists in the event compete for the top prize of 5000 euros. All defending champions in each of the 12 events from the previous year in Doha, will also be there to defend their titles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor