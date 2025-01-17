Indian women's team coach Sumit Bhatia "happy" after win over Malaysia in Kho Kho WC 2025

New Delhi [India], January 17 : Indian women's team head coach Sumit Bhatia on Thursday opened up on their win over Malaysia in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 and said that he is feeling "very happy."

The Indian women's kho kho team continued their unbeaten streak with a commanding victory over Malaysia in the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Sumit Bhatia said that they had done many rotations and checked all the players during the game against Malaysia.

"As a chief coach, I am very happy today. We got off thinking that we will do a hat-trick today... today was our last match of the league. After that, we have to go to the knockout stage. I had dedicated this hat-trick of wins to my family... Today we did so many rotations and checked all the players. Tomorrow the knockout stage is against Bangladesh. Hopefully, we will secure the first medal of the World Cup...," Sumit Bhatia told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Indian women's Kho Kho player Reshma Rathod said that she is feeling happy after winning the 'Player of the Match' award on Thursday. She added that the players of the Indian women's Kho Kho team are very confident.

"I am feeling very good. Everyone's support was there. I didn't even think that I would get the Player of the match. But I got it. I am feeling very good. We will go and play against Bangladesh. We have to plan well. We will play well against them. And we will also win... Our Indian team is also very good. They are confident...,"Rathod said.

Starting with a spectacular Dream Run by defenders Bhilar Opinaben and Monika, Team India showcased their prowess across all four turns, ultimately securing an emphatic 80-point win. The victory, marked by multiple Dream Runs and tactical brilliance, cemented India's position atop Group A with a massive score difference, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Bangladesh, according to a release from the Kho Kho World Cup.

The "Best Attacker of the Match" was Eng Zi Yi, the "Best Defender of the Match" was awarded to Monika, and the "Best Player of the Match" was given to Reshma Rathod.

