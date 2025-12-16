India’s young para-shuttlers shine bright with 8 golds at Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games

New Delhi, Dec 16 Indian youngsters delivered a remarkable performance at the Dubai 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, winning 8 gold medals in the Para badminton events. The Indian team proved to be a formidable force, securing an impressive 17 medals – 8 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze.

At the core of India’s success was Jatin Azad, whose composed and confident performances defined the team’s spirit. Azad achieved double gold in the SU5 category; first capturing the men’s singles title before returning to the court with Shivam Yadav to win gold in men’s doubles. Their partnership, founded on trust and communication, remained strong under the pressure of finals day.

Speaking after his victories, Azad looked beyond Dubai with quiet determination, as he said, “I want to play in all championships, gain more experience and exposure. With more exposure, I will achieve more— and I know I will be selected for the LA28 Paralympics,” he said.

India’s successful streak was also driven by mental toughness. Harshit Choudhary, another gold medallist, emphasised the mindset that helped the team navigate the most challenging moments of the competition.

“I feel very good because we were ready for everything. My partner and I stayed positive,” he said.

Dubai 2025 marked the first-ever Asian Youth Para Games for all Indian Para badminton players - a fact that makes the results even more remarkable. Beyond medals, the event served as a vital learning platform, strengthening the athletes’ resolve as they embark on their journey towards Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

Azad, now inspiring young para athletes as a role model, conveyed a straightforward yet impactful message, saying, “Not everyone has the courage to start. But just play, give your best, train well — and the results will come.”

While India celebrated a historic victory, the finals also highlighted the growing talent in Para badminton across Asia. Indonesia’s Afghanie As Sakha won gold in the men’s singles SL4, delivering one of the tournament's most exciting matches against tough Indian opponents.

“I was nervous today, but my coach calmed me down and gave me confidence. India is very strong and very fighting — I still can’t believe I won,” Afghanie said after his victory.

