Indonesia Masters: Lakshya Sen eases into QFs after win over Rasmus Gemke

World No. 9 Lakshya Sen stormed into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 after defeating Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in straight games in Jakarta on Thursday.

Playing on Court 2 against Gemke, Sen did not have too much trouble, except in the opening set where the two players went toe-to-toe before Sen stepped up and took the first game by 21-18.

In the second game, Gemke took the lead at 11-10, playing fierce cross-court rallies before Sen once again recovered and moved forward to seize the match 21-18, 21-15, and march into the quarterfinals of the Indonesia Masters 2022.

Later in the day, PV Sindhu will play against Gregoria Mariska Tungjung for a spot in the quarterfinals in the women's singles.

In the doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa-Sumeeth Reddy will take on second-seeds Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong of China for a place in the last eight.

( With inputs from ANI )

