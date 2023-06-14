Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi advance to second round

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday.

Lakshya defeated the Malaysian player 21-17, 21-13.

Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the second round as he defeated Lu Guang Zu in two straight games by 21-13, 21-19.

Priyanshu Rajawat also received an entry into the second round after Kunlavut Vitidsarn gave him a walkover.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the competition after losing to An se Young 21-10, 21-04.

Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will go on till June 18.

