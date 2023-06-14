Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi advance to second round

By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 08:32 PM 2023-06-14T20:32:48+5:30 2023-06-14T20:35:04+5:30

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by ...

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi advance to second round | Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi advance to second round

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi advance to second round

Next

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday.

Lakshya defeated the Malaysian player 21-17, 21-13.

Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the second round as he defeated Lu Guang Zu in two straight games by 21-13, 21-19.

Priyanshu Rajawat also received an entry into the second round after Kunlavut Vitidsarn gave him a walkover.

In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the competition after losing to An se Young 21-10, 21-04.

Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will go on till June 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Lakshya sen Lakshya sen Lu guang zu indonesia Jakarta Elections Commission Of Indonesia Greenpeace Indonesia India Jakarta Bali Indonesia East Jakarta Central Jakarta Indonesian National Board For Disaster Management Jakarta post