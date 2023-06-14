Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi advance to second round
By ANI | Published: June 14, 2023 08:32 PM 2023-06-14T20:32:48+5:30 2023-06-14T20:35:04+5:30
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by ...
Jakarta [Indonesia], June 14 : Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Open by defeating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia on Wednesday.
Lakshya defeated the Malaysian player 21-17, 21-13.
Kidambi Srikanth also advanced to the second round as he defeated Lu Guang Zu in two straight games by 21-13, 21-19.
Priyanshu Rajawat also received an entry into the second round after Kunlavut Vitidsarn gave him a walkover.
In the women's singles competition, Aakarshi Kashyap crashed out of the competition after losing to An se Young 21-10, 21-04.
Indonesia Open started on June 13 and will go on till June 18.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app