International stars for Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 unveiled

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 24 : The international stars for the Neeraj Chopra Classic competition were unveiled on Thursday, with Grenada's two-time world champion Anderson Peters and Germany's Thomas Rohler among the stars included in the contingent.

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to take place on May 24 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, it promises to elevate India's status on the global athletics map. The Gold Label event is being jointly organised by India's Olympic and world champion, Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, in association with the Athletics Federation of India and World Athletics, as per a press release from JSW Sports.

This year's edition will see some of the most decorated names in global javelin converge in India, including:

Anderson Peters (Grenada): Two-time World Champion (2019, 2022) and reigning Pan American Games gold medallist, known for his explosive throws beyond 90m, a personal best of 93.07m

Thomas Rohler (Germany): 2016 Olympic Champion and one of the sport's all-time greats, with a personal best of 93.90m

Julius Yego (Kenya): Yego is a World Champion (2015) and Olympic silver medallist (2016), trailblazing the javelin's rise in Africa. His personal best: 92.72m

Curtis Thompson (USA): Top-ranked American javelin thrower, Pan American Games champion (2023), and a consistent performer on the Diamond League circuit with a personal best of 87.76m

Genki Dean (Japan): Asian Games 2023 bronze medallist, Dean brings strong credentials from the Asian circuit, a top-10 world ranking and a personal best of 84.28m

Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil): A South American powerhouse with multiple podium finishes at the South American Athletics Championships. His personal best: 85.91m

Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka): A rising star from the subcontinent, Pathirage enters the field with a personal best: 85.45m

The Indian contingent featuring some of the country's best javelin talents will be announced soon.

