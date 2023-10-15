IOC members want Thomas Bach to continue as president past 12 years term

Mumbai, Oct 15 Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), on Sunday was urged by members to amend the Olympic Charter and to extend his presidency for four more years after 2025.

Though Bach did not make any promise on this, it was clear that he was agreeable to the suggestion and said it 'went straight to his heart".

The Olympic Charter limits the IOC President's term to 12 years -- the first term of eight years which can be extended by four more years.

But on Sunday on the opening day of the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, many of the 99 members urged Bach to continue for four more years after his second term comes to an end in 2025.

The reason these members want Bach to continue his leadership is because of the recent Covid-19 crisis since 2020 so that the programmes that he had started could be fully implemented.

“We need to be able to rely on the leadership you have shown,” said IOC member Luis Mejia Oviedo of the Dominican Republic.

African sports leader Mustapha Berraf was another member who urged Bach to continue, saying the IOC needs "to go through this period of torment with a president who has proved his mettle.”

In the morning session, the IOC heard reports from his various commissions on their activities since the last IOC session.

