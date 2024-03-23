IPL 2024: PBKS vs DC and KKR vs SRH overall head-to-head; When and Where to watch

Mullanpur, March 23 The second day of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will feature a double-header as Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the newly inaugurated Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

PBKS vs DC:

The highly anticipated return of captain Rishabh Pant in the DC jersey will be treat to his fans, as yet once again he will lead the DC.

As for Punjab Kings, it is their first match at their new home base in Mullanpur. Kings' previous home ground was the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, where they won just one of their five games in IPL 2023. Overall, Capitals have won 15 of the 32 matches they have played against Kings, but in the last two years, they have won five of six.

Match time:

The first match of the double header will start at 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the start of the match. Live on Star Sports and Jio.

Venue:

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

Pitch and conditions:

Mullanpur came in fourth place among venues with the greatest total scoring rates (8.51) in the 2023–24 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (which had a five match cut-off). Approximately 81 yards long are the straight boundaries at this 36th IPL site; however, with the two-bouncer rule that will be in effect this season, the long square boundaries, measuring roughly 74 yards, may be far more important. Though it can be two-paced, the center pitch is probably going to have good bounce. It will be mostly in the early 30°C in the afternoon.

KKR vs SRH:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be lead by their new captain Pat Cummins. Pat Cummins became the most expensive player at an IPL auction when SRH bought him for Rs. 20.5 crore but the record did not survive for even two hours as KKR broke the bank for Mitchell Starc, signing him for INR 24.75 crore.

The last time Starc featured in the IPL was in 2015. Playing for RCB, he had picked up 20 wickets in 13 games at an economy of 6.76. Since then, he has gone for 8.14 an over in 41 T20Is. Shreyas Iyer is back as KKR captain after missing the 2023 season.

Match time:

The second match of the double header will start at 8:00 PM IST (2:30 PM GMT) with the toss taking place half an hour before the start of the match. Live on Star Sports and Jio.

Venue:

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

Pitch and conditions

KKR won only two out of seven home games last season. Their bowling attack revolved around their spinners but the pitches were not helpful. However, during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Kolkata turned out to be the most spin-friendly venue. Given spin is once again KKR's stronger suit, expect the pitch for Saturday's match to be on the slower side. The temperature will hover around 25°C, with little chance of dew.

Hyderabad and Kolkata have faced each other in 25 matches in IPL. Out of these 25 games, Hyderabad have won 9 whereas Kolkata have come out victorious on 16 occasion.

