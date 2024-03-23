IPL 2024: 'Show Ruturaj's face too, he is the captain', Sehwag to cameraperson

Chennai, March 23 Chennai Super Kings' journey under new skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad began on a positive note as the five-time champions defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets, here.

Gaikwad's captaincy impressed everyone.

However, during the match, visuals showed former captain MS Dhoni setting the field and the camera also focused more on Dhoni.

To this, former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who was doing Haryanvi commentary for JIO, quipped, "Bhai Ruturaj ka bhi chahraa dekha do ek do baar(in camera) vo bhi captain hai sirf Dhoni ka hi Chahraa dekha raha hai (Brother, Please show Rituraj's face as well (in camera), he is captain. The cameraman is showing only Dhoni's face)."

On Friday, pacer Mustafizur Rahman claimed the first four-fer of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as he helped Chennai Super Kings and their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad make a winning start in the tournament, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets with eight balls to spare at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

This was CSK’s eighth successive win over RCB at the Chepauk Stadium with RCB’s last win over CSK at this venue coming over a decade back.

