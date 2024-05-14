IPL 2024: The Playoff scenarios heading into the final week...

New Delhi, May 14 The 2024 edition of the IPL is nearing completion as we enter the final leg of the group stage. There are six teams still in the race for the final three playoff spots. As of now, only Kolkata Knight Riders have secured a place in the playoffs, but they are still fighting for the top spot.

Here are the qualification scenarios for each team:

Kolkata Knight Riders

Matches remaining: 1 (vs RR)

After Monday's fixture against Gujarat Titans was washed out, KKR have officially secured a berth in the top two. A win over RR in the final game of the season or a defeat for RR against the Punjab Kings would see them finish at the top of the table.

Rajasthan Royals

Matches remaining - 2 (vs PBKS & KKR)

With a loss against the Chennai Super Kings in their last outing, the Royals will be looking to seal a spot in the first qualifier with a win against the Punjab Kings in their next game.

A defeat in any of the two remaining games would see them drop out of the hunt for a first-place finish. If RR were to lose both games and SRH, CSK and LSG would win their games, it could result in them finishing fourth in the league stage.

Chennai Super Kings

Matches remaining - 1 (vs RCB)

Chennai are in the most comfortable spot of all other aspirants due to their superior Net Run Rate. A loss against RCB in the final game of the season could still see them sail through with LSG, SRH and RCB all having inferior run rates to the Men in Yellow.

A win against RCB would guarantee a playoff spot for CSK but a loss would require them to hope that RCB do not surpass them on NRR and either SRH or LSG lose one of their remaining two games.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Matches remaining - 2 (vs GT & PBKS)

The Sunrisers have displayed some of the most lethal and explosive batting in IPL history. They have considerably good fixtures in their next two games with both opponents having already been eliminated from playoff contention. SRH could still finish above RR if the side is to win their two fixtures.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Matches remaining - 1 (vs CSK)

This Royal Challengers Bangalore side is on the brink of elimination before a massive turnaround saw them make a late dash to the playoffs. RCB’s hopes of qualification lie in their own hands as a massive win over CSK could see them boost their run rate. They would also require either SRH to lose both their remaining games or for LSG to lose one of their two fixtures against DC or MI.

Delhi Capitals

Matches remaining - 1 (vs LSG)

The Delhi Capitals virtually bowed out of playoff contention with a loss against RCB in their last outing. Their last game against the Lucknow Super Giants will determine whether the opposition can stay alive in the race for the playoffs. If DC were to qualify, they would require SRH, CSK, RCB & LSG all to lose their remaining matches.

Lucknow Super Giants

Matches remaining - 2 (vs MI & DC)

The Super Giants will be rueing their performance against the Sunrisers as the embarrassing loss saw Lucknow’s run rate fall to a catastrophic -0.769. The run rate that they possess is the worst among the four teams eyeing the fourth-place spot.

They will be eliminated from playoff contention if they were to lose another game. They would also require two of CSK, SRH and RCB to lose one game as all three sides boast a superior run rate.

Gujarat Titans

Matches remaining - 1 (vs SRH)

GT captain Shubman Gill talked about how his side will not be giving up in the playoffs race but they have since been eliminated due to rain playing spoilsport in their fixture against KKR last night.

Mumbai Indians & Punjab Kings

The two teams have struggled through the entirety of the 2024 season and are no longer in playoff contention. Mumbai will be playing Lucknow Super Giant in their final game of the season whereas the Punjab Kings will play the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

