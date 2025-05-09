IPL 2025: Pant needs to tune his mindset, especially around shot selection, says Sidhu

New Delhi, May 9 Former India batter Navjot Singh Sindhu feels that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant needs to go back to the basics and work on his shot selection amid poor form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

Pant, who was the most expensive player at the IPL 2025 auction with a price tag of Rs 27 crore, is having an underwhelming season with just 128 runs in ten innings. His performances include five single-digit scores, one duck, and only a single half-century.

In LSG's last match against the Punjab Kings, Pant came in at No. 4 following two early dismissals but managed only 18 runs off 17 balls while chasing a target of 237. LSG lost the game by 37 runs and are placed seventh on the points table with 10 points in 11 matches.

"The problem with Rishabh Pant is his shot selection. You can’t hit your way out of trouble every time. Maybe it’s the pressure of his own reputation that’s weighing him down and not allowing him to relax. It shows - his frustration is visible. As captain, he often loses his cool, that gives the opposition an edge. Look at Dhoni - calm, composed, giving nothing away. Pant needs to tune his mindset, especially around shot selection. He needs to go back to the basics," Sidhu said on JioHotstar.

On LSG's chances of qualifying for the play-offs, Sindhu added that their hopes hang in balance even if they win all their remaining matches. "Even if LSG win all their remaining matches, their poor net run rate, currently the lowest on the table will hurt their chances of play-offs."

Moreover, Sidhu was full of praise for the young Priyansh Arya’s innings against Delhi Capitals in Dharamshala. The opener slammed a 34-ball 70, including six sixes and five fours to continue his stellar form in his debut season. The former batter backed Priyansh to play for India very soon.

"Nobody would have expected this type of innings. This is incredible. I’ve never seen anyone at this age dominate bowling like Priyansh does, except for maybe Sachin Tendulkar. He has magical wrists. When he goes on the back foot and hits a six - stepping out and hitting is easier, but standing in position and hitting a six off the back foot is special. Whether it’s a yorker or a short ball, he’s hitting them for sixes. That’s amazing. His range and all-round ability come from those wrists. If he stays injury-free, this boy will play for India very soon and for a long time," Sindhu said.

