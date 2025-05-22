IPL 2025: Preity Zinta moves court against Punjab Kings co-owners over disputed meeting

New Delhi, May 22 Punjab Kings co-owner and Bollywood actress Preity Zinta has filed a legal case against her fellow co-directors Mohit Burman and Ness Wadia in a Chandigarh court. The three are directors of KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited, the company that owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Punjab Kings.

Preity Zinta has challenged the legality of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 21. She claims the meeting was held without following proper procedures under the Companies Act, 2013, and other secretarial rules. According to her, she had objected to the meeting in an email on April 10, but her objections were ignored. She alleges that Mohit Burman went ahead with the meeting with support from Ness Wadia.

Even though Zinta and another director, Karan Paul, attended the meeting, she has asked the court to declare it invalid. One of her main concerns is the appointment of Muneesh Khanna as a director during the meeting, which she and Paul opposed.

In her suit, Zinta has also asked the court to stop Khanna from acting as a director and to prevent the company from carrying out any decisions taken in that meeting.

She further requested the court to stop the company from holding any more board or general meetings without the presence of both herself and Karan Paul, and without Muneesh Khanna being involved, until the case is resolved.

Despite these legal issues, Preity Zinta has continued to support Punjab Kings from the stands during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. This year has been a strong one for the team.

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, the Punjab Kings have already qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. With 17 points from 12 matches, they are currently in third place and aiming for a top-two finish.

Punjab Kings will next play Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Saturday (May 24) and Mumbai Indians on Monday (May 26) to wrap up their league engagements.

