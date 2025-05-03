IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd blitz lifts RCB to 213/5 after disciplined CSK bowling

Bengaluru, May 3 Romario Shepherd produced one of the most destructive finishes of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, slamming a 14-ball half-century to lift Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a mammoth 213/5 against Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Coming in after RCB had lost momentum in the middle overs, Shepherd tore into CSK’s most trusted death bowlers – Khaleel Ahmed and Matheesha Pathirana – smashing four fours and six sixes en route to the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL history. Only Yashasvi Jaiswal's 13-ball fifty has been quicker.

The West Indian all-rounder turned the tide in the 19th over, hammering Khaleel for 33 runs that included sixes over deep midwicket, long-on, and short fine leg, as well as a no-ball swatted over extra cover. The Chinnaswamy crowd, momentarily silenced after the wickets of Kohli, Padikkal, and Jitesh, erupted into bedlam as Shepherd reignited the innings.

Put in to bat, RCB got off to a dream start. Debutant Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli unleashed a flurry of boundaries in the power-play, racing to 71/0 in 6 overs – RCB’s best at home this season.

Bethell, playing his first home game, looked fearless and elegant, flicking and pulling Khaleel Ahmed with ease. He brought up his maiden IPL fifty off 28 balls, striking eight fours and two sixes. At just 21 years and 192 days, he became the third-youngest overseas player to score a half-century in the IPL.

Kohli, as always, fed off the Bengaluru energy. With calculated aggression, he not only anchored the innings but also notched up his 62nd IPL fifty, equaling David Warner's record. His 50 took him past 500 runs in IPL 2025, handing him the Orange Cap.

Kohli also extended his domination over CSK, becoming the first player to score over 1,150 runs against a single IPL franchise. His pull shots – especially the one over deep square leg – sent the crowd into raptures. However, his innings ended at the hands of Sam Curran, against whom he now has three T20 dismissals.

After Kohli’s departure, RCB lost momentum. Padikkal and Jitesh Sharma fell in quick succession, with Matheesha Pathirana and Sam Curran applying the brakes. From 12.1 to 16.6 overs, RCB managed just 33 runs and lost 2 wickets, letting CSK claw back into the contest.

Pathirana, who has been the best death-over bowler this season with nine wickets, continued to hit his yorkers and slower balls perfectly. His clever variations ensured RCB didn’t run away with the game – until Shepherd happened.

With the innings faltering, Shepherd unleashed carnage in the final two overs. He brought up his 50 in 14 balls, equalling the likes of Pat Cummins and KL Rahul. The CSK bowling, which had looked disciplined for most of the second half, was left stunned and directionless.

Even Tim David’s season-best strike rate of 198 seemed pale in comparison, as Shepherd ransacked bowlers with a strike rate well over 300 in this innings. Thanks to Shepherd’s blitz and earlier contributions from Kohli and Bethell, RCB registered a commanding total of 213 – their highest at home this season.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 213/5 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62, Jacob Bethell 55, Romario Shepherd 53 not out; Matheesha Pathirana 3-63, Noor Ahmad 1-26) against Chennai Super Kings

