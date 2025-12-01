IPL 2026 Auction: BCA president Harsh Vardhan hails Sakib Hussain, Md Izhar on being picked

Patna (Bihar), Dec 16 Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday congratulated Sakib Hussain and Mohammed Izar, bowlers from the state, for getting picked by franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Bihar’s uncapped fast bowler Sakib Hussain was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of INR 30 lakh, while uncapped pacer Mohammed Izhar has been picked by Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh.

Congratulating Sakib Hussain and Mohammed Izhar on their selection in the IPL auction, Harsh Vardhan said that their achievement reflects their consistent hard work and dedication.

He expressed hope that more talented players from Bihar would be picked in the ongoing auction and get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the highest level.

“I congratulate Sakib Hussain and Mohammed Izhar on their selection in the IPL auction. Their achievement reflects their consistent hard work and dedication. I am hopeful that more talented players from Bihar will be picked in the ongoing auction and get the opportunity to showcase their skills at the highest level,” he added.

Last year, Bihar's young batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi hogged the limelight after he was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2025 auction. Vaibhav displayed his batting skills during the IPL 2025 season with his ferocious and fearless batting.

The teenage sensation created history by smashing the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian, announcing himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the country and putting Bihar firmly on India’s cricketing map.

Vaibhav has continued his stunning rise on the international stage as well, delivering match-winning performances in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup. His explosive 171 against the UAE U19 and a rapid 25-ball fifty on Tuesday show his capability.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green emerged as the costliest player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Auction, picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 25.20 crore. Among other top buys in the auction were Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma.

