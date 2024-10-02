Irani Cup 2024: Sarfaraz's brilliant double ton helps Mumbai to massive 536/9 vs RoI on Day 2

Lucknow, Oct 2 A brilliant unbeaten double century by Sarfaraz Khan, the first by a Mumbai batter in the tournament, and half-century by middle-order batter Tanush Kotian (64) helped Ranji Trophy winner Mumbai reach a mammoth 536/9 against Rest of India on Day 2 of the Irani Cup match here on Wednesday.

Resuming on the overnight score of 237/4, Mumbai capitalized on Sarfaraz's sensational 221 not out off 276 balls, studded with 25 boundaries and four sixes to put up a gigantic score as they hoped to bat RoI out of the match. Sarfaraz became the first Mumbai batter to score a double hundred in the Irani Cup.

Sarfaraz, who was released from the Indian senior national team a day before the Irani Cup, started the day with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was batting at 86 at stumps on the first day. But the experienced Rahane did not last long and was out three runs short of the three-figure mark, adding just 11 runs to his overnight score. Rahane, who had rescued Mumbai from a precarious 37/3, helped Mumbai past the 250-run mark as he and Sarfaraz added 131 runs for the fifth wicket.

Shams Mulani (5) did not spend much time at the crease but Sarfaraz, who mixed patience, exuberance and aggression in equal measures, found a willing partner in Kotian as they raised 183 runs for the sixth wicket partnership that helped the team past the 450-run mark. Kotian completed his half-century in 103 balls.

Sarfaraz, who was batting on 54 at the end of the first day, reached the 100-run milestone in 149 balls (4 x 14), completed 150 runs off 203 balls and reached his double century off 253 balls, slamming 23 boundaries and three sixes.

After Kotian was out bowled by Prasidh Krishna for 64 off 124 balls, Mumbai lost Mohit Avasthi for a first-ball duck, trapped lbw by Krishna, Sarfaraz and Shardul Thakur (36) added 63 runs to the score before the latter got out with the score 536/9.

At stumps, Mohammad Juned Khan (batting on 0) was keeping Sarfaraz company.

For the Rest of India, Mukesh Kumar was the most successful bowler with 4-109 runs in 28 overs. Yash Dayal (2-89) and Prasidh Krishna (2-102) claimed a brace apiece.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 536/9 in 138 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 221 not out, Ajinkya Rahane 97, Tanush Kotian 64, Shreyas Iyer 57; Mukesh Kumar 4-109, Yash Dayal 2-89, Prasidh Krishna 2-102) v Rest of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor