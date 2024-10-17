ISL 2024-25: Jordan Gil hits brace as Chennaiyin FC beat NorthEast United 3-2

Guwahati, Oct 17 Determined Chennaiyin FC came from a goal down to beat NorthEast United 3-2 in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Thursday, courtesy of a brace from Wilmar Jordan Gil.

The Marina Machans played the final few minutes with a man lesser but held firm to register their second win of the season.

An eventful first half saw Chennaiyin FC come from a goal down to lead 2-1 at the interval, courtesy of strikes from Jordan Gil (25’) and Lukas Brambilla (36’) after Nestor Albiach (5’) had given NorthEast United the lead. Jordan Gil doubled his tally early in the second half (51’), while Alaeddine Ajaraie scored a late consolation for the hosts (89’) after Laldinliana Renthlei was sent off.

Head coach Owen Coyle made one change to the line-up that started the match against Hyderabad FC two weeks ago, with forward Jordan Gil coming in for his first start of the season. The starting XI also featured Lalrinliana Hnamte and Farukh Choudhary, fresh from their appearances for the Indian football team over the international break.

The hosts took the lead early on in Guwahati on the breakthrough Nestor. The Marina Machans bounced back, however, and turned the screw on their opponents, especially through the lively Brambilla, who tested his luck once from close range and twice from distance.

After a period of sustained pressure, Jordan Gil powered a bullet header past Gurmeet Singh in goal from an inswinging Connor Shields corner in the 25th minute. Eleven minutes later, after Michel Zabaco fouled Ryan Edwards in a clash-of-captains inside the box, Brambilla stepped up to give CFC the lead from the spot–which they subsequently preserved till the break, courtesy of a smart stop from Samik Mitra to deny the in-form Alaeddine Ajaraie.

Six minutes after the restart, Jordan Gil grabbed his second of the night. Showing plenty of awareness and finesse to chest down a pass from Laldinliana Renthlei, before firing past Gurmeet from close range.

Confusion by the corner flag saw Dinliana receive his second yellow card in the 83rd minute, forcing Chennaiyin FC to play the final minutes with a man less. Despite a late concession through Ajaraie, the Marina Machans stood resolute to take all three points.

Chennaiyin will now look to build on this result when they face FC Goa in Chennai on October 24.

