ISL: East Bengal defender Hijazi Maher ruled out for season due to knee injury

Kolkata, Feb 5 East Bengal FC suffered a major setback ahead of the crucial final phase of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season, as defender Hijazi Maher has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to a knee injury.

The club confirmed Maher’s absence dealing a blow to their already struggling season. "After evaluating Hijazi’s medical reports, we can confirm that the defender will miss the remainder of the season due to a knee injury," East Bengal posted on 'X'.

The 27-year-old center-back sustained the injury during a training session late last year, just before East Bengal’s goalless draw against Mumbai City FC. Despite initial hopes of a recovery, medical assessments have now confirmed that Maher will not return before the end of the season.

His absence leaves East Bengal’s defense vulnerable as they continue their uphill battle to climb the league table.

Maher has been one of East Bengal’s most reliable players this season, featuring in 13 matches and contributing two crucial goals, both of which helped the team secure victories against Punjab FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

With East Bengal currently placed 10th in the standings with just five wins in 18 matches, losing a key defender at such a stage is a massive blow.

East Bengal will next face Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday.

