Israel Basketball Super League resumes with crowd limitation

Jerusalem, Nov 29 The Israeli Basketball Super League resumed after being suspended on October 7 when the war broke out between Israel and Hamas.

The league returned with a limit of a maximum of 1,000 fans in every game, reports Xinhua.

Ahead of the return to activity, each team was given the option to postpone one upcoming game to January to have more time to prepare.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor