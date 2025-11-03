It feels like a dream, says Deepti Sharma as her all-round show helps India to historic maiden World Cup title

Navi Mumbai, Nov 3 All-rounder Deepti Sharma came up with a performance that will remind Indian cricket fans of Yuvraj Singh's stunning show in the 2011 Men's ODI World Cup. The seasoned off-spinner topped the wickets chart with 22 scalps, emerging as the tournament's most successful bowler, and also scored 215 runs, including three half-centuries, to emerge as the MVP of the tournament.

On her day of triumph, Deepti dedicated the POTS trophy to her parents and said winning the maiden World Cup title feels like a dream.

"Honestly, this feels like a dream because we have not been able to come out of that emotion. Feeling really nice, I could contribute this way in a World Cup final," said Deepti, who claimed scored a fighting 58 and claimed 5-39 in the final to make it possible.

"We have always thought about how we can use the takeaways from every match. Thanks to them (the people), this would not have been possible. As a team, we are feeling very happy," said Deepti in the post-match presentation.

She said she enjoyed whatever role was assigned to her by the team management. Deepti came in at a crucial time and, after India lost skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, held the innings together to help them set a big total.

"I always enjoy, whichever department I am in, or whichever situation I am in. I wanted to play according to the situation. Enjoyed a lot. As a stage, to perform as an all-rounder, it cannot be a more amazing feeling.

She praised South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt, who waged a lone battle and kept her team in contention with a fighting century (101). She said the Indian players did not lose their nerves as the South Africans fought back.

"Laura played a very good innings. But we were always calm and cheering each other up. As a bowling unit, we were talking about going to the last ball and focusing on our best balls, and that is what we did," said Deepti.

Asked what she wants to change in women's cricket, Deepti said, "There has been a lot of change since 2017. I hope there are even more matches now (for us). I just wanted to dedicate this (POTS) trophy to my mom and dad."

