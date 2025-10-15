It might be the last chance for Aussie fans to see Rohit-Virat playing on Australian soil: Cummins

New Delhi, Oct 15 India’s highly anticipated tour of Australia, kicking off on October 19, carries added significance as it marks the return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to Australian shores. However, Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins believes this series could be the final opportunity for home fans to witness the Indian legends in action Down Under.

Kohli and Rohit, who have now retired from Tests and T20Is, will participate in the ODI series, the only international format they are playing, starting on October 19 in Perth. India are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is on their limited-overs tour of Australia.

"Virat and Rohit have been part of almost every Indian side for the last 15 years, so this might be the last chance for the Australian public to see them playing out here. They’ve obviously been champions of the game for India and are always very well supported. Whenever we play them, the crowd gets loud," Cummins said on JioHotstar.

Cummins, who is continuing his recovery from lumbar bone stress in preparation for the Ashes, will miss the series against India and Mitchell Marsh will lead the ODI side.

Speaking about his absence from the white-ball series against India, Cummins said, "It's a shame to miss the white-ball series against India. I think the crowds are going to be huge. There’s already a lot of excitement built up here in Australia. So, whenever you miss a game, it’s disappointing. But missing a big series like this is always a bit harder to take."

India’s white-ball tour of Australia, under the new captain Shubman Gill, starts with the ODI series opener on October 19 at Perth Stadium and is followed by matches at Adelaide Oval and Sydney Cricket Ground on October 23 and 25, respectively. It is followed by the five-match T20I series beginning on October 29.

The last time India toured Australia for a bilateral ODI series, the visitors lost by 2-1 margin in 2020/21 but managed to win the subsequent T20I series by the same margin on the same tour.

Reflecting on Australia's approach in the upcoming ODI series, "It’s three matches you want to win, but it’s also about giving exposure to the younger guys coming through, particularly those who weren’t part of the last World Cup. The goal is to try and play them, see what they can do, and make sure that once we get close to the World Cup, we know what our 15-man squad is going to be and that we’re well placed."

Mitchell Starc, who retired from T20I cricket last month, will return to the international fold to take on a strong India line-up. Speaking on Starc's retirement from T20Is, Cummins said, "I knew it was on Starkey’s mind for a little while, retiring from T20s. Playing all three formats is tough. He’s a couple of years older than me and has played 100 Test matches as well, quite a few more than I have.

"He wants to prioritise Test cricket. He’s had a fantastic T20 career, and there are plenty of other guys who, while they may not do exactly what Starkey did, can step in and fill his shoes.”

