'It's been my dream to play for India in Olympics,' says hockey forward Abhishek

New Delhi, July 15 The Indian men’s hockey team will soon descend on France, as the reigning Olympic bronze medallists to compete in the Paris Olympics. Among the many players making their Olympic debut is Indian men's hockey team forward, Abhishek, whose lifelong dream will be capitalised when he steps on the field and represents India at the quadrennial extravaganza.

For Abhishek, representing India at the Olympics is a dream come true. “Ever since I was 14, it has been my dream to play for India in the Olympics,” he shared. “This is a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously. I want to do my best and make the whole country proud.”

Hailing from Sonepat, Haryana, Abhishek’s family is ecstatic about his Olympic appearance. "It’s surreal for them,” he said. “When I started doing well in hockey, the most we expected was a government job. So, seeing me reach this level is thrilling for them. My brother, especially, has always been my biggest supporter."

Abhishek further added, "My extended family and friends know I play for India, but we do not talk about Hockey much. However, ahead of the Olympics, I’ve been getting so much love and wishes from them, encouraging me to do well for India. Everybody knows how important this is, that is the significance of the Olympics. "

Having played 74 matches for India, including significant tournaments like the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, the FIH World Cup 2023, the FIH Pro League, and the recent Asian Games in China, where India clinched gold, Abhishek is no stranger to high-pressure situations. "The pressure in big tournaments doesn’t deter me or change my approach. I just try to execute on the pitch," he asserted.

Shedding light on the Indian team’s mental conditioning camp in Switzerland, Abhishek emphasises its importance. "After months of focusing on the physical aspect of the game, this camp is exactly what we needed. The team has been spending time connecting on and off the field, improving our bond, and learning to handle high-pressure situations better," he remarked.

Apart from the numerous role models in the team, Abhishek expressed that he draws inspiration from footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. "As a professional athlete, his mentality and approach to the game motivate me to play and train in a certain way. Watching him has inspired me to push my limits and strive for excellence,” he said.

India will begin their campaign on July 27 when they take on New Zealand in their first pool B match.

