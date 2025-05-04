‘I've never seen such arrangements in Bihar’: Athletes and coaches hail facilities at Khelo India Youth Games

Nalanda, May 4 Khelo India Youth Games started at Rajgir's Sports Complex on Sunday. On the very first day, the Kabaddi match thrilled the audience while players and coaches from all over the country applauded the organisers for setting up an event of national standard.

The first match in Pool 'A' of the Under-18 girls category was played between Haryana and Punjab. In a very tough contest, Haryana won 33-32.

“This was our first game, the girls were a bit tired as we were called a bit early and that led to the team getting tired which led to us not being able to settle in our defense. We will improve and do better in the next game.

"I have never seen such arrangements in Bihar. I request the Government that if they want Kabaddi to elevate as a sport please continue to do more such events. Khelo India is an international level event, it will help all sports to grow,” Haryana Kabaddi team assistant coach Sita told IANS.

Despite facing a narrow loss, Punjab captain Ganga Sharma hopes the team does better against Rajasthan on Monday.

“The match was good. We faced Haryana and played really well. Our defense lacked a little. We will do much better against Rajasthan tomorrow.

“The arrangements are very good. From food, travel to accommodations, everything has been good. This is a great step for underprivileged athletes. It gives them an opportunity to grow and go to the top. I would want more such Games to take place,” Ganga told IANS.

Rural Development Minister of Bihar, Shrawon Kumar reflected on the ongoing Games and hopes it motivates youngsters to improve and raise the name of the state across the nation.

“Khelo India Youth Games are taking place across the country. I would like to thank the government for allowing Bihar to host the opening leg and I would like to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Girls and boys from eight states have come to play Kabaddi and are performing really well. Kids are playing more sports now in Bihar so they can raise the name of the state and the country,” Kumar told IANS.

In the Pool 'A' of the Under-18 boys category, a match was held between the teams of Haryana and Karnataka, in which the Haryana team performed brilliantly and registered a one-sided victory. The Haryana boys team scored 57 points while the Karnataka team could only score 31 points.

“There are great facilities here. Everything the kids need like room, cleanliness and food. It is a great thing for the kids, PM Modi is doing a lot for the youth and it is such initiatives that help athletes play and improve.

“Heading into the game against Rajasthan we know we have to play strongly and win. We want to secure the gold in the tournament,” Haryana captain Jai Hind told IANS.

