IWL 2025-26: East Bengal go top of table after drubbing Nita FA 5-0

Kalyani, Jan 2 Defending champions East Bengal FC rose to the pole position in the Indian Women’s League 2025-26 with a 5-0 win over Nita Football Academy at the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, West Bengal, on Friday.

What was, at least on paper, a top-of-the-table clash turned out to be anything but a tussle of equals on the pitch. East Bengal’s familiar scorers Sulanjana Raul (6′) and Soumya Guguloth (42′) netted in the first half before the Ugandan duo of Resty Nanziri (50′) and Fazila Ikwaput (63′) put the game to bed early in the second half. Substitute Priyangka Devi Naorem capped off the scoring with a fifth goal in the 88th minute.

With four wins in four, East Bengal moved to the summit of the points table. Sethu FC, who won by an equally handsome margin of 5-0 against Sesa on Friday, are in second place with 10 points from five games. Nita FA also have 10 points and have slipped to the third spot, trailing Sethu on goal difference.

Coming off the back of their record 9-0 win over Sesa, East Bengal began the new year just how they ended the previous one. Sulanjana Raul opened the scoring in only the sixth minute with a stupendous finish. Receiving a cut-back from the by-line by Resty Nanziri, the 18-year-old set herself up with a perfect first touch before curling it into the far corner with the inside of her right boot. It was the India U20 international’s third goal in as many matches.

As is their nature, the Moshal Girls were in no mood to sit with a one-goal lead and pushed to extend it. They churned out more opportunities in the next few minutes.

Sushmita Lepcha, who got a hat-trick of assists in the last match, saw her cross miss Fazila Ikwaput in the middle before Soumya Guguloth got a faint touch as the ball went out for a goal-kick. Later, Nita goalkeeper Adrija Sarkhel denied Fazila in a one-on-one situation, after which Resty blazed her shot over on the rebound.

Gradually, Nita got themselves together and began to see more of the ball. However, despite being the league’s top scorers before the match with 13 goals, Paromita Sit’s side lacked penetration against the defending champions.

East Bengal were clinical as ever and were justly rewarded with a second goal three minutes before the break. Sitting a bit deeper than usual, Fazila slipped a fine through ball for Soumya in the middle. The AIFF Women’s Player of the Year took it at the top of the box before shooting into the bottom corner with her weaker left foot to make it 2-0.

East Bengal’s foot remained on the gas in the second half as well. Anthony Andrews’ side scored their third in the 50th minute from a set-piece. Sarita Yumnam’s corner, a rather tame one, fortuitously landed at the feet of Resty. The Ugandan made a great turn to evade a crowd of legs and laced a fierce shot into the back of the net as Adrija’s jump went in vain.

Resty turned provider for the next goal in the 63rd minute, playing a brilliant one-two with her compatriot Fazila. Getting on the end of Resty’s cross, Fazila saw her initial attempt blocked by Jasoda Munda, but was quick to pounce on the rebound from six yards out to score her sixth goal of the campaign.

Fazila, aiming to win her third consecutive IWL golden boot, almost scored another in the 78th minute when she rattled the crossbar from inside the box.

Ultimately, substitute Priyangka Devi Naorem scored the fifth and final goal in the 88th minute. Adrija came out to parry Sarita’s high cross, but could only do so towards an unmarked Priyangka, who scored with a first-time shot from 16 yards out.

