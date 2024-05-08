J-K: Kashmir Open International FIDE-rated chess tournament organized in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 8 : The third Kashmir International Chess Tournament is being held in the Indoor Stadium Polo ground from May 4 to 9 with players from India, Bangladesh, and Nepal participating, along with some players from Jammu and Kashmir.

The event brings together some of the best chess players from around the world. Organized with meticulous planning and attention to detail, the tournament attracted top talent and showcased the beauty of the game. Players showcased their strategic and tactical skills competing fiercely for the coveted title and cash prizes. The winner will receive a prize of Rs 2.31 lakh.

Parvez Ahmad, the Chief Organizer of the event, told ANI, "In this event, 120 players are participating some are Indians and local while others are foreign players. Almost 70 players are also local. People from almost every part of India are taking part here. Only 6 or 7 people, who played in the 90s formed this club. Last time we brought Grandmaster here for coaching for a week, it made a lot of difference in the children and they are progressing well now."

The tournament was a test of mental prowess and endurance with each move carefully calculated and analyzed. Spectators were treated to thrilling matches and nail-biting finishes as the players battled it out on the chessboard.

A participant from Bangladesh, Nargis, described Kashmir as a beautiful place and said she was happy with her gameplay.

"Kashmir is a very beautiful place and it's a nice venue. I am very happy about my game," Nargis told ANI.

Another participant said more tournaments should be organised by associations to promote the game and bring players together in friendly competition.

Meanwhile, PN Rao, a participant from Chhattisgarh, said, "I feel that we should bring in some spring players and coach these kids so that they can make progress. To develop chess, there should be more tournaments. Players should get proper coaching."

The tournament not only provided a platform for players to test their skills against top competition but also served as a cultural exchange as participants from different countries came together to share their love for the game.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor