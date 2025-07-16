J-K: Martial arts gain popularity among youth in Kashmir valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 : Martial arts are becoming more popular among young people in the Kashmir valley, with regular tournaments and championships attracting a growing number of participants.

This rising interest shows that many students now see martial arts not just as a hobby but also as a possible career path.

Many youngsters are joining martial arts training programmes to learn self-defence and to improve their physical and mental health. Coaches across the region are using this interest to organise more competitions, which help train young athletes and give them a chance to perform.

"Sports, especially martial arts, help students manage the stress caused by academic pressures and career aspirations. Parents are now actively encouraging both boys and girls to participate, seeing the long-term benefits in terms of discipline, fitness, and confidence," local coach Mansha Bashir told ANI.

These events, mostly organised by local sports associations, give children a chance to train and compete. Many of the participants are in their early teens, and the strong response has led to calls for more such events in future.

Young participants have also asked for continued support and more chances to take part in martial arts. They believe regular events and training will help the sport grow across the valley.

With rising interest and strong community support, martial arts are slowly becoming a mainstream sport in the Kashmir valley, helping young people stay healthy and focused.

