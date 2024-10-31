"Jaideep's presence on the mat gives rest of the team plenty of confidence": Haryana Steelers coach Manpreet Singh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 : The Haryana Steelers are on a roll in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11, having won their last three games consecutively. While the results have been in their favour, the journey has been marked by emotions, passion, and a strong resolve in critical moments.

A key factor in the Haryana Steelers' recent success has been the return of captain Jaideep to the mat.

Commenting on the skipper's impact, coach Manpreet Singh said, "Jaideep may not have scored points against UP Yoddhas, but he was crucial to the team's success. As long as Jaideep is on the mat, both our defence and raiders are confident that he'll hold things together for the team. He has proven this on numerous occasions," stated a PKL press release.

"Having Jaideep on the mat, alongside players like Rahul and Mohammadreza Shadloui, is a significant strength for the Haryana Steelers. We will work to eliminate the small mistakes we've made in our games so far, and once we address those, the team will perform even better," added Manpreet Singh.

The head coach further discussed the essentials for success in Kabaddi. "It's important to remain patient on the mat and to learn from our mistakes. If we can do that, the team can progress effectively."

Echoing his coach's thoughts, Jaideep remarked, "Mistakes are part of the game, but we need to learn from them. During the matches, Manpreet Sir constantly reminds us to play together and keep things tight, and we always strive to follow that."

Following Diwali, the first game will see the UP Yoddhas face the Patna Pirates. While UP Yoddhas lost against Haryana Steelers in their fifth game of PKL Season 11, they have won three games thus far. Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates, three-time PKL champions, have won one of their first three games.

The second game will feature the Bengaluru Bulls against the Telugu Titans in what promises to be a titanic clash. This fixture also opened PKL Season 11, with the Telugu Titans emerging victorious. Although neither team started the season in great form, both have recently returned to winning ways and will look to build on that momentum.

