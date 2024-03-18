Jay Shah hails WPL as 'celebration of women's cricket', praises Mandhana for exemplary performance; thanks everyone for making event a success

New Delhi, March 18 Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday congratulated Royal Challengers Bangalore for winning the title in Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 and conveyed his "heartfelt" thanks to everyone involved in making the season another resounding success.

While hailing Smriti Mandhana for leading the charge from the front as she contributed with her bat and showing "exceptional captaincy" in "steering RCB to a well-deserved title", Shah called the tournament a spectacular celebration of women's cricket and also noted the overseas players for showcasing their brilliance. "What a spectacular celebration of women's cricket it has been! From outstanding performances to electrifying crowd support, this tournament has truly been a testament to the growing prowess of women's cricket in India," Jay Shah said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He praised Smriti Mandhana for her brilliant contributions towards the RCB Women's maiden title triumph in WPL. "Leading the charge with exemplary skill and leadership, @mandhana_smriti has not only contributed with her batting but also with her exceptional captaincy, steering RCB to a well-deserved title," he said.

The BCCI secretary also noted that the tournament lived up to its reputation of unearthing emerging stars. "Throughout the tournament, overseas players showcased brilliance, but what truly shines is the platform this tournament has provided for our local talent. Many emerging stars have been unearthed, promising a bright future for Indian women's cricket," said Jay Shah.

Shah also thanked everyone involved in making WPL Season 2 a huge success and asked them to continue to champion women's cricket. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone involved for making this WPL season another resounding success! Your unwavering support and enthusiasm have truly made this a memorable journey. Let's continue to champion women's cricket and celebrate the incredible talent it brings to the forefront," wrote Jay Shah in his post on X.

Spinners Shreyanka Patil, Sophie Molineux, and Asha Sobhana took nine wickets between them while Ellyse Perry showed calmness with an unbeaten 35 to help RCB win the WPL 2024 title with an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

With this title, RCB joined Mumbai Indians as WPL Champions, coming back to clinch a place in the knockout section and then overcoming the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator and table-toppers Delhi Capitals in the final to win the title.

