Jehan and Katya finish on top at YAI Kiteboarding National Championship 2022

Jehan Hoshi Driver of Quest Adventure Sports Academy secured top honours in the Kiteboarding National Championship held here. Jehan secured first Ranking through this victory. Hometown girl Katya Saini of Aqua Outback finished in second place in the multi-class event and secured the second ranking.

The 67-year-old Philip Dartnell of Goa Yachting Association finished third in the race. Jehan and Katya were also awarded the gold medals in Men's and Women's categories respectively.

The National Kiteboarding Championship was held under the aegis of the Yachting Association of India (YAI) at KRS backwaters, Mysuru. Trishna Sailing Club conducting the event. KRS backwaters is a spectacular location for kiteboarding with strong winds during the monsoons and fresh water.

[{f34825ac-ac42-48e5-8c72-b8472eed9b8d:intradmin/IMAGE_2.jpeg}]

The premier Kite Boarding event saw all top athletes competing for top honours from all over the country. Kite Boarding will be making its debut in Olympics in Paris 2024.

Women's Gold Medal winner Katya Saini after the race said, "It was really exciting for me to kiteboard in my hometown. I could perform well here as I had the advantage of knowing the conditions pretty well."

The Kiteboarding Nationals was a part of the YAI Youth Multi Class Sailing and Kiteboarding Championship 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor