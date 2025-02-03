Jenni Hermoso first witness in Rubiales trial, says the kiss ‘stained the happiest day of my life’

Madrid, Feb 3 The all-time top-scorer of the Spanish women's national team, Jenni Hermoso was the first witness to speak in the trial of former Spanish Football Association (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales. Rubiales kissed Spain player Jennifer on the lips during the awards ceremony, after winning the 2023 Women’s FIFA World Cup, in Sydney on August 20. He also carried Spain player Athenea del Castillo over his shoulder during the post-match celebrations. The forward has stated that the incident ‘stained the happiest day of her life’

Rubiales is accused of sexual assault and then attempting to coerce Hermoso into declaring the kiss had been consensual, charges that have been denied He denies the charges.

“I felt it was totally out of place and I then realised my boss was kissing me, and this shouldn’t happen in any social or work setting," Hermoso told the court on the opening day of the trial.

“As a woman, I felt disrespected. It was a moment that stained one of the happiest days of my life. For me it is very important to say that at no point did I seek that act, let alone expect it," she added.

Rubiales had been banned from all football-related activities for three years by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee for breaching Article 13 of their disciplinary code. The 46-year-old Spaniard resigned as president of the Spanish soccer federation and vice president of UEFA following intense criticism over his unwanted kiss.

Hermoso went on to state how she was coerced into the kiss claiming she was ‘grabbed by the ears,’

"I didn't hear or understand anything. The next thing he did was to grab me by the ears and kiss me on the mouth. A kiss on the lips is only given when I decide so,” said Hermoso.

