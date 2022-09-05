Jini KS-led SAI Trivandrum win senior women's volleyball tournament

Kolkata, Sep 5 Sports Authority of India (SAI)-Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Trivandrum team emerged champions of the Khelo India Senior Women's Volleyball Tournament, which concluded on Monday at the Eastern Railway Indoor Stadium in Behala, here.

On Monday, the women's team, captained by Jini K.S, an integral part of the India senior women's volleyball team since 2015, beat the Indian Railways Red team in the final 3-0.

The team, mostly consisting of trainees from SAI National Centre of Excellence Trivandrum won all its matches in the league-cum-knockout tournament, without dropping a single set.

In the other match of the day, Kerala Police beat the Indian Railways Blue team 3-1 to finish in third place.

Sports Authority of India, with full support from the Railway Sports Promotion Board (Ministry of Railways), conducted the tournament consisting of a total of seven teams. The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, had allocated a total budget of Rs 16 Lakh for the competition, which includes Rs 6.50 Lakh worth of prize money.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor