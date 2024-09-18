Jofra Archer set for ODI return as England take on Australia

Nottingham, Sep 18 Jofra Archer is set to make a highly-anticipated return to One-Day International cricket as England face Australia at Trent Bridge on Thursday. The fast bowler, who has battled elbow and back injuries in recent years, will play his first ODI since March 2023, much to the excitement of fans and teammates alike.

Archer's path back to the national team has been carefully managed, with a focus on easing him into action. Since returning to international cricket, he has exclusively played T20 matches, showcasing his skills before this important ODI series.

Stand-in captain Harry Brook expressed enthusiasm about having Archer back on the team, stating, "He's obviously a world-beater, and it'll be nice to have him alongside me and going out there and taking them on," Harry Brook told reporters in a pre-match press conference.

Despite injury setbacks limiting Archer to just 21 ODI appearances—only seven of which have come since his pivotal role in England's 2019 World Cup victory—his experience and talent are invaluable to the squad.

With captain Jos Buttler and seamer Mark Wood ruled out due to injury and Joe Root rested, Archer’s return comes at a crucial time for a team in transition.

This ODI series marks a fresh chapter for England as they look to rebuild following a disappointing title defense in the 2023 World Cup. Brook highlighted the shift in approach under interim coach Marcus Trescothick and the impending influence of Test coach Brendon McCullum, emphasising a desire to play an entertaining brand of cricket.

"We want to go out there and be entertaining, take the game on, try to take wickets, and put pressure on their bowlers," Brook stated.

As the squad prepares to face Australia, who are riding a 12-match ODI winning streak, Archer's experience will be crucial. The challenge is significant, especially against Australia's formidable leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who will be playing his 100th ODI and has been a key player in their success.

England squad:

Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, John Turner.

Australia squad:

Mitchell Marsh (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshius, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Mahli Beardman, Adam Zampa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor