Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates shooting range in Gwalior, names it after Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker

Bhopal, Aug 26 Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated a shooting range in Gwalior, and named it after shooter Manu Bhaker who won two bronze medals in shooting in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Union Minister also had a video call with Manu Bhakar on mobile phone during the inauguration programme of the shooting range. He told the double-Olympic medalist that the facility would be known after her name.

The shooting range was constructed at Jiwaji Club in Gwalior -- the home district of Union Minister Scindia.

The facility also has a turf wicket for cricket and a swimming pool.

During the video chat with Manu Bhaker, Jyotiraditya Scindia told her that he had also tried his hands in shooting in the new facility before inaugurating it.

"I am feeling honoured to inaugurate this shooting range after your name," the Union Minister told Manu Bhaker as the shooter gleamed with happiness and a bright smile on hearing this.

Notably, Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete since Independence to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

She first secured a bronze in the women's 10-metre air pistol event, becoming the first female Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal.

Subsequently, she earned another Bronze medal in the mixed 10-metre air pistol team event and became the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

In the pair shooting, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh displayed remarkable consistency, leading to their bronze medal victory.

Manu Bhaker also joined an elite group of Indian athletes with multiple Olympic medals, including badminton player PV Sindhu (silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics) and wrestler Sushil Kumar (bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver at the 2012 London Olympics).

In the 2024 Paris Olympics, besides Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale added a third medal, making it India's biggest haul in a sport (shooting) in a single edition of the Olympics.

The Indian men's hockey team won bronze in Paris while Neeraj Chopra -- who won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in javelin throw -- won a silver medal in the 2024 Olympics. Also, Aman Sehrawat became India's youngest Olympic medalist after winning the bronze medal in wrestling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor