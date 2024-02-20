Kerala State Armwrestling Championship 2024: Sivajith Janardhanan, Stewe Thomas crowned 'Champion of Champions'

Kottayam (Kerala)[India], February 20 : Sivajith Janardhanan and Stewe Thomas reigned supreme as they were crowned as 'Champion of Champions' in the Senior and Youth category respectively at the Kerala State Armwrestling Championship 2024, held in Kottayam, Kerala.

The Championship was headed by Jojy Eloor. Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League was also present to see the action unfolding.

Stewe and Sivajith have come up the ranks from Pro Panja League. Stewe plays from the Kiraak Hyderabad franchise, while Sivajith plays from the Ludhiana Lions team. Stewe had a phenomenal run in the Pro Panja League, while Sivajith came into the spotlight when he beat Rohtak Rowdies star and legend Rahul Panicker in a thrilling bout.

The bouts took place in 15 categories - Sub-Junior Girls, Master Women, Grand Master Women, Junior Girls, Youth Girls, Senior Women, Sub Junior Boys, Master Men, Grand Master Men, Senior Grand Master Men, Super Senior Grand Master Men, Junior Boys, Youth Boys, Senior Men and All Para Athletes.

In Senior Men (Right-Hand category), Sivajith Janardhanan was crowned as champion in the 70kg weight category, while Dilshad Ma came in at second in the 110kg category. In the Senior Women (Right-Hand category), Jincymole Sebastian came first in the 70kg category, while Sreelekha Ka stood second in the 90kg category.

Coming to the Youth Boys (Right-Hand category), Stewe Thomas won his bout in the 80kg category, while Infan PB secured second position in the 90+ kg category. Meanwhile, in the Youth Girls (Right-Hand category), Aksa Emi C John came first in the 70+kg category, while Ramsiya Mol S secured second position in the 70kg category. In the Junior Boys (Right Hand Category), Muhammed Shafi came first in the 80kg category and Adith PK stood second in the 90kg category. In the Junior Girls (Right Hand Category), Teja PJ secured first position in the 55kg category, while Hashna M came second in the 70+ kg category.

In the Senior Men Right-Hand category, Ernakulam district came first with a total of 54 points, while Idukki and Waynad stood second and third with 32 and 22 points respectively. Meanwhile, in the Senior Women Right-Hand category, Thrissur district tied with Calicut district to come first with a total of 36 points, while Ernakulam and Idukki secured second and third position respectively with 22 and 18 points.

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder, Pro Panja League voiced their success about the event. They said, "The overall experience was just superb. The kind of feedback we have gotten is amazing and it's great to see so much of love being shown to the sport of Armwrestling. The Armwrestlers gave their everything to put on a great show for the audience and the fans. We have exciting things in the pipeline in coming time. Lastly, we would like to the Government of Kerala for their support and love they have given us."

Speaking at the occasion, U Sharaf Ali, President, Kerala State Sports Council said, "Our government has always supported athletes and we will continue to do so going forward. It was so exciting and motivating to see over 1,500 Armwrestlers taking part in the Kerala State Armwrestling Championship 2024. I am happy to see that Armwrestling is being taken up by so many not just as passion but as a career sport. Our government will do everything to support these athletes in making their dreams come true."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor