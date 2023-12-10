Khelo India Para Games: Delhi’s Latika makes a winning start in para-badminton

New Delhi, Dec 10 Seasoned star Latika Thakur from Delhi caught the eye on Day 1 in the Khelo Para India Games on Sunday, storming into the semifinals of the badminton competitions. Latika, who has won many medals in the international arena, defeated Riddhi Thacker 21-11, 21-8 in the women’s singles quarterfinals in the SU 5 category.

In a match in which both players showed plenty of enthusiasm, Latika rode on her experience to romp to a 16-minute victory at the gymnastics hall of the Indira Gandhi Stadium.

Neeraj, from Haryana, was also in good form in the women’s singles (SL3) category, defeating Sanjana Kumari from Jharkhand in three long games. The end result for Neeraj was 17-21, 21-10, 21-13. 21-10, 21-13.

In the same category, Amudha Saravanan from Tamil Nadu also showed plenty of pluck to enter the semifinals. She defeated Sangeeta Yadav from Uttar Pradesh 21-5, 21-5.

Conditions in the Capital are cold but the enthusiasm of the participating athletes from several states is high as the Para Khelo India Games are being held for the first time. For those who battle odds and want to compete in a sport like para-badminton on the first day, it was competitive all the way.

Tulika Jadhao from Maharashtra was also in good form, securing a semifinal place by defeating Purnima Pandey from Uttar Pradesh in straight games.

The opening day witnessed a total of 66 matches being played at the IG Stadium.

Over 1400 participants from 32 states and Union Territories will take part in the prestigious event to be held across three venues in New Delhi from December 10 to 17.

