KIUG 2023: Shooter Sift Kaur Samra underlines freedom to experiment, hails TOP Scheme for success

Guwahati (Assam)[India], February 24 : Asian Games gold medallist Sift Kaur Samra came to the fourth Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2023 Ashtalakshmi to test the changes made to her training method ahead of a busy season as she had tweaked a few things in her technique.

The 22-year-old, who has already bagged a Paris Olympic quota for India in 50m Rifle 3-position, won an individual bronze medal in her pet event at the Kahilipara Shooting Range and also teamed up with Ashi Chouksey, who also won the individual gold, and Vanshika Sahil to clinch the team gold for Guru Nanak Dev University.

Despite missing out on the gold, Sift was quite happy with her performance and said the level of competition at the KIUG is such that she still needed to do her best to win a medal.

"For me personally, this match was very good because I have done some changes in the training, and I tried them here before other main competitions. So, I think this is a very good thing.

"The (level of) competition was very good (at the Khelo India University Games). It is a platform for budding athletes, and one can gain lot of confidence from competitions like these," said the world record holder in 50m Rifle 3-position.

Though Sift has won a Paris Olympic quota, she will have to maintain her form during the selection trials conducted by National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in the next few months. She also needs to perform at her best in international meets as the competition for a spot on the flight to Paris among Indian shooters is quite rigorous.

She is currently at the helm of NRAI's Qlympic qualification rankings in 50m Rifle 3-position with the next two trials scheduled to be held at the end of this month in Bhopal.

"I am thinking that (heading into the Paris Olympics) I should perform better than the Asian Games and for that, I am training and I am doing all that I can do from my side," she said.

Sift is supported by the Sports Ministry through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and highlighted the crucial role the Government of India initiative played in her sporting journey.

"We all know that shooting is a very expensive game, but the TOP Scheme has made it easier for athletes like us to follow our passion as it provides financial support to athletes, particularly those in the developmental stage, by assisting with the costs associated with ammunition, equipment, and other essential elements of their training," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor