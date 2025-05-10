KIYG: Golden Girls of Bihar; Rugby glory sparked by dreams, grit

Patna (Bihar) [India], May 10 : The Patliputra Sports Complex ground was painted in celebration on Friday as Bihar's girls' rugby team scripted history, clinching a dominant 22-0 win over Odisha to bag the gold medal in the sport's debut at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025.

Among the heroes of the day were three gritty young women, Anshu Kumari, Saloni Kumari, and Alpana Kumari, who not only powered their side to victory but also embodied a larger narrative of resilience, empowerment, and hope, a release said.

Ten out of the 12 players in Bihar's gold-winning squad have come through the ranks of the ASMITA League (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women Through Action), a grassroots movement that has redefined the scope of women's sports in Bihar over the past three years. For many of these girls, rugby was once an unfamiliar sport today, it is their identity.

Anshu, a Class 12 student whose father runs a modest sweet shop, burst onto the scene by winning a bronze at the U-14 nationals in Pune. Saloni, daughter of a street vendor, now proudly recalls captaining India's U-18 side at the Asian Rugby Championship in Malaysia. And Alpana, who overcame multiple injuries, including a fractured collarbone and a serious road accident, stood tall, showcasing why grit beats the odds.

The Khelo India Youth Games, too, have become a pivotal launchpad for young athletes. For many like Anshu, Saloni, and Alpana, a KIYG medal isn't just an achievement, it's a possible path to national camps, job opportunities, and long-term recognition.

On a historic day for Bihar rugby, amid cheers, tears, and high-fives, the message was loud and clear This is just the beginning. With ASMITA laying the foundation and KIYG giving them a stage, Bihar's daughters are sprinting towards a future full of promise.

