Kolkata Derby: East Bengal search for first win against Mohun Bagan in ISL

Guwahati, Jan 10 Mohun Bagan Super Giant will play East Bengal FC in the Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Mariners will look to extend their dominant record over their city rivals, having won eight out of the nine encounters between the two teams in ISL history, with the Red & Gold Brigade yet to record a victory against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the competition.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are sitting comfortably at the top of the table, boasting an impressive record of 22 goals scored against East Bengal FC. Their attacking unit, led by Dimitrios Petratos, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Jamie Maclaren, and Jason Cummings has been one of the most relentless in the league, with a goal-scoring average of 2.4 goals per game against their city rivals, their second-highest against any opponent.

Additionally, the Mariners have been solid defensively, with their total goals conceded against East Bengal FC (5) being the least they have given away against any team with whom they have played at least twice. With both teams eyeing important points, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to maintain their unbeaten streak, while East Bengal FC will be hoping to break their arch-rivals' stronghold and avoid another loss.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have recorded a 79.2% passing accuracy against East Bengal FC in the ISL, which is their second-best against any opponent behind the 82.5% they have registered against Punjab FC. East Bengal FC will have to discover a way to break down the cohesiveness in the Mariners’ passing patterns to not let them orchestrate the flow of the proceedings.

The Mariners will be targeting their fourth league double against East Bengal FC in the ISL. Against no other team have they scaled this feat more times in the competition (also NEUFC – 3 league doubles in 2021-22, 2023-24, 2024-25). Mohun Bagan Super Giant have netted in each of their nine ISL encounters against East Bengal FC.

East Bengal FC have struck the third-least goals (16) in the ISL 2024-25. They have thus strengthened their frontline by signing Venezuelan striker Richard Celis until the end of the season. Celis, 28, has represented clubs such as Atletico Venezuela CF, Deportivo JBL, Caracas FC and Academia Puerto Cabello, and can play down the centre as well as through the left flank, arguably making up for the absence of attacking midfielder Madih Talal. Whether Celis plays any part in this match remains to be seen though.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina played down their impressive track record against East Bengal FC in the ISL.

“What we did in the ISL so far doesn’t matter in tomorrow’s game. We need to perform well, defeat them in the 90 minutes tomorrow on the pitch,” he said.

East Bengal FC head coach Oscar Bruzon backed his players to perform well in the Kolkata Derby.

“We have to optimise the resources that are available to us and we have full confidence in the players who will take the field to play in the Kolkata Derby,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor