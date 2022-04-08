Korea Open: Satwiksairaj, Shetty pair bow out after losing in quarterfinals clash

Indian doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out in the ongoing Korea Open on Friday after facing close defeat against Kang Min-hyuk and Seo Seung-jae here at the Palma Stadium.

The third-seeded Indian pair lost 20-22, 21-18, 20-22 to the Korean pair in a very closely fought quarterfinal match that lasted for an hour and 17 minutes.

Before this clash, the Indian men's doubles pair defeated Singapore's Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean to cruise into the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the third seed PV Sindhu defeated seventh seed Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in straight games to enter the semi-finals of the Korea Open Badminton Championships 2022 on Friday.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also won the quarter-final match 21-12 18-21 21-12 in one hour and two minutes against Son Wanho and he will take on the winner of Jonatan Christie and Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-final.

Later in the day, the Indian women's doubles fourth-seeded pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy will play their quarterfinals match against the Korean pair of Eom Hye-won and Bo Ryeong Kim.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor