Berlin, April 15 Bayer Leverkusen clinched its first-ever Bundesliga title with five rounds to spare, ending Bayern Munich's streak of 11 consecutive championships, following a commanding 5-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the conclusion of the 29th round.

The Werkself entered the match highly motivated, aware that a victory over the Green-Whites would prematurely secure them the championship crown.

The game began with Leverkusen applying pressure early on, as Piero Hincapie tested Werder goalkeeper Michael Zetterer in the eighth minute, reports Xinhua.

Leverkusen's efforts paid off when Victor Boniface scored from a penalty at the 22-minute mark, setting the tone for the match. Despite Amine Adli hitting the crossbar in the 38th minute, the hosts continued to dominate. Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky kept the scoreline intact, intercepting a dangerous cross that could have equalized for Bremen.

The second half saw Leverkusen resume its dominance, with Granit Xhaka doubling the lead in the 60th minute with a precise strike from 16 meters.

Florian Wirtz then took center stage, first extending the lead with a powerful 18-meter shot into the net in the 68th minute, and later completing his hat-trick with goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes, sealing a historic win for his team.

With this victory, Leverkusen has now gone 43 games unbeaten in all competitions, a remarkable feat that includes an unprecedented 29-match unbeaten streak in the Bundesliga this season, amassing a record 79 points.

"I still can't realize what we have achieved today," said Wirtz. "It's incredible and indescribable. I hadn't dreamed it. If you look at it objectively it is also deserved. It's feels so great," added Jonas Hofmann.

Alonso's men can lift another two titles this season as the UEFA Europe League and Germans Cup are still up for grabs.

In the other match on Sunday, Freiburg increased Darmstadt's relegation worries as the Breisgauer secured a 1-0 win thanks to Ritsu Doan's sole goal.

