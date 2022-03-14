Lewis Hamilton to change his name

Sir Lewis Hamilton has announced he is in the process of changing his name to include his mother's surname - Larbalestier.The Formula 1 star, 37, who is about to begin a new season with Mercedes in Bahrain this weekend, said he was making the change to honour his mother.He said: "I am really proud of my family's name. My mum's name is Larbalestier and I am just about to put that in my name.

"I don't really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum's name to continue on with the Hamilton name."Asked when he anticipated the change would take place, the seven-time world champion replied: "Hopefully soon. We are working on it."Hamilton's father Anthony and his mother Carmen separated when Lewis was two-years-old. The racing driver took his mum with him to receive his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in December.Hamilton is getting ready for his 16th season, hoping to go one better after a controversial defeat to Red Bull rival Max Verstappen in the 2021 drivers' championship.

