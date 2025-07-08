"Like people in India support cricket, they should also....": Nupur after winning gold at World Boxing Cup

By Shaurya Dutt

New Delhi [India], July 8 : After winning the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, Indian boxer Nupur urged the citizens of the country to support them in the same way they support the cricketers and opened up on her title clash.

Nupur then overcame the challenge of Kazakhstan boxer Yeldana Talipova to earn a 5:0 verdict in the 80+kg final. Nupur struggled at the start against Talipova as the home boxer took the opening round. But the Indian boxer completely dominated the next two rounds, landing punches at will and out-thinking her opponent to have the last laugh.

On winning a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, Nupur told ANI, "On July 6, we had our finals of the World Cup in Kazakhstan. In that, I won the gold medal in the 80 kg plus category, and it was a great feeling. My final fight happened with a girl from the host nation. She is currently number 2 in the world ranking, and recently, she won the silver medal in the world championship. I had a good fight with her. People over there have a great interest in boxing. Like people in India support cricket, they should also support boxing..."

In the finals of the 57 Kg category, Jaismine Lamboria had to use her long reach to keep her Brazilian opponent at bay in the third and final round, after there was not much to separate the two after the first two rounds. The tall 23-year-old stayed away from her opponent in the final round and landed punches on the counterattack to get the judges' nod.

On winning a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, Jasmine said, "At the World Cup hosted in Kazakhstan, I represented India and performed very well and won the gold medal for the nation. I fought around four fights; in the finals only, the decision was coming like 3-2. But according to the strategy told by the coach, the bout came in our favour."

Sakshi was at her attacking best against USA's Yosline Perez to get a unanimous verdict from the judges in the women's 54kg final, while Jaismine kept her cool under pressure to get the better of Jucielen Cequeira Romeu of Brazil 4:1 in the women's 57kg weight category.

On winning a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup Astana 2025, Sakshi said, "It is a very good feeling; it was a very good competition. There were many tough girls, and I won all the bouts by 5-0... The toughest fight that I had was with the USA, but I won all the bouts by a 5-0 unanimous decision. In my weight category, many girls were Olympic medalists, so it was a good competition."

The Indian contingent finished with 11 medals, including three gold, five silver and three bronze medals. India had bagged six medals in the first leg in Brazil, including a gold and a silver.

